Luca Brecel produced jaw-dropping snooker to beat Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals of the UK Championship, and Jimmy White has likened the display to what Ronnie O’Sullivan and Judd Trump are capable of producing.

Wilson arrived in York for the semi-finals as favourite for the event, following his win over O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals.

It was sensational snooker, and impressed Eurosport pundits White and Alan McManus.

White has known about Brecel’s talent for some time, and felt the play against Wilson in York on Saturday was of a standard of the greats of the game, O’Sullivan and Trump.

“When he first came over, he practised with me,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “He was only a young lad. As the only player in Belgium, there was a lot of pressure on him.

It’s taken him a long time to find his game. He’s done it his way, he’s sacked a few coaches as he does not believe in that - as he believes in his talent.

“He is unorthodox, but when it’s working he plays like an O’Sullivan spurt or a Judd Trump. That was brilliant stuff, and would have beaten anyone.

"It was phenomenal stuff. He has one of these cue actions that’s quite long. When it’s working like today, it looks so easy. He played brilliantly.”

McManus added: “It was sensational, astonishing. I am almost lost for words.

“I said during one of the intervals, we are going to need a bigger table. These guys are just too good.

“It’s awesome to see that talent come to the fore, as he is a hard worker.”

