Zhao Xintong is winning fans for his brilliant long-ball potting, and he turned on the style during his clash with Barry Hawkins at the UK Championship.

The semi-final of the UK Championship at the Barbican in York is the biggest game of his career to date.

If there were any nerves, the 24-year-old from China did not show them early on.

He seized on an error from Hawkins to take the opener, and showed his brilliant potting prowess on his way to securing the second frame.

After knocking in a tough green, he was left with a long-range red. Stepping up, he smashed it into the heart of the bottom-left pocket to set up a frame-winning contribution of 78.

The pot left a deep impression on Neal Foulds in the Eurosport commentary box.

“I’ll go as far as to say he’s pretty lethal over that distance," Foulds said.

He is one of the best long-ball potters the game has got.

“It’s a big call, but I’ve seen enough of him to realise he devours those shots.”

Ronnie O’Sullivan was equally impressed in the Eurosport studio

“All bang in the middle of the hole, very clinical,” O’Sullivan said at the end of the second frame. “He is always getting on the right side of the ball, which makes break building so much easier.”

---

