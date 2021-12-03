Ronnie O’Sullivan has called on a photographer he had ejected from the Barbican to be more professional in his behaviour.

O’Sullivan was unhappy because the snapper had a camera in hand rather than being on a tripod, and asked for the individual to be removed.

"I’ve said that unless they have a tripod they are not welcome,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “It’s not a lot to ask, if you are a cameraman it should be standard stuff to be carrying about so maybe he should go to the professionals and get his kit right.”

“I just wasn't good enough, wasn't clinical enough,”he said. “That’s what you have to be and maybe that’s what happens as you get a bit older, as you miss a few too many balls.

“I am still proud of myself, I made a game of it and made it interesting.”

The seven-time winner of the event was not downbeat about missing out on a spot in the semi-finals.

“I refuse to allow myself to go down that place any more,” he said. “I’ve said this is a platform.

“I enjoy playing, I enjoy competing but I have other more important things going on and part of my business plan, as long as things remain as is and everything is good, then I am happy to play. If not, I will put my cue down, be on the road playing some exhibitions and having fun.”

