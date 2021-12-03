Ronnie O’Sullivan has called on a photographer he had ejected from the Barbican to be more professional in his behaviour.
Mid-way through his UK Championship quarter-final with Kyren Wilson, O’Sullivan called over referee Jan Verhaas and asked for a camera operator to be removed.
Ad
O’Sullivan was unhappy because the snapper had a camera in hand rather than being on a tripod, and asked for the individual to be removed.
UK Championship
'That's not acceptable' - Foulds after crowd puts O’Sullivan off his shot
"I’ve said that unless they have a tripod they are not welcome,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport. “It’s not a lot to ask, if you are a cameraman it should be standard stuff to be carrying about so maybe he should go to the professionals and get his kit right.”
O’Sullivan rallied from 5-3 down before losing 6-5, and expressed pride with how he played.
“I just wasn't good enough, wasn't clinical enough,”he said. “That’s what you have to be and maybe that’s what happens as you get a bit older, as you miss a few too many balls.
“I am still proud of myself, I made a game of it and made it interesting.”
O’Sullivan halted play on a number of occasions due to distractions in the crowd, and he said: “I am good with loads of movement, or no movement. I just can’t do both.”
The seven-time winner of the event was not downbeat about missing out on a spot in the semi-finals.
“I refuse to allow myself to go down that place any more,” he said. “I’ve said this is a platform.
“I enjoy playing, I enjoy competing but I have other more important things going on and part of my business plan, as long as things remain as is and everything is good, then I am happy to play. If not, I will put my cue down, be on the road playing some exhibitions and having fun.”
---
Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+.
UK Championship
Wilson holds nerve to beat O'Sullivan in dramatic decider
UK Championship
'Wonderful' - O'Sullivan produces inspired break under pressure
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad