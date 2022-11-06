Jimmy White set up a meeting with fellow former UK champion Stephen Maguire in the third round of qualifying courtesy of a 6-0 whitewash of Mitchell Mann in Sheffield on Sunday.

Ad

Hong Kong Masters finalist Marco Fu continued his impressive run of form with a 6-2 triumph against Bai Langning from 2-0 behind.

UK Championship White turns back clock in whitewash victory at UK Championship YESTERDAY AT 12:10

He will meet Oliver Lines in the second round of qualifying on Monday afternoon.

2003 UK champion Matthew Stevens ended the hopes of Fu's compatriot and three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee with a 6-0 win.

The Welshman weighed in with breaks of 82, 86, 71 and 51 to secure a meeting with Champion of Champions semi-finalist Fan Zhengyi in the third qualifying round on Tuesday evening.

Qualifying runs until Thursday at Ponds Forge with 16 players taking their place in the last 32 alongside the world's top 16 at the Barbican in York (November 12-20, live on Eurosport).

Fu makes 147 maximum break, sparks 'deafening' celebrations at Hong Kong Masters

Sunday's latest UK qualifying results

Ashley Hugill 6-1 Ryan Davies

Aaron Hill 2-6 Muhammad Asif

Marco Fu 6-2 Bai Langning

Sean O'Sullivan 1-6 Callum Beresford

Jamie O'Neill 5-6 Andres Petrov

Rod Lawler 6-1 Ryan Thomerson

Ian Burns 6-3 Anton Kazakov

Louis Heathcote 2-6 Duane Jones

Jamie Clarke 6-0 Peng Yisong

Alexander Ursenbacher 4-6 Alfie Burden

Mark Davis 4-6 Andy Lee

Dominic Dale 6-4 James Cahill

Mitchell Mann 0-6 Jimmy White

Tian Pengfei 6-1 Sanderson Lam

Xu Si 6-1 Andrew Pagett

Matthew Stevens 6-0 Ng On Yee

- - -

Stream top snooker action live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship How many matches has Hendry won since he returned? 04/11/2022 AT 07:56