Jimmy White set up a meeting with fellow former UK champion Stephen Maguire in the third round of qualifying courtesy of a 6-0 whitewash of Mitchell Mann in Sheffield on Sunday.
The Whirlwind enjoyed breaks of 70 and 69 to move within two wins of a spot in the last 32 at the York Barbican after a 6-0 drubbing of Brazil's Pan-American champion Victor Sarkis on Saturday.
Hong Kong Masters finalist Marco Fu continued his impressive run of form with a 6-2 triumph against Bai Langning from 2-0 behind.
UK Championship
White turns back clock in whitewash victory at UK Championship
After making a 147 in the final frame of his 6-5 win over John Higgins in the semi-finals of his home tournament last month, Fu compiled 57, 108, 124, 106 and 60 to run out a convincing winner against Bai.
He will meet Oliver Lines in the second round of qualifying on Monday afternoon.
2003 UK champion Matthew Stevens ended the hopes of Fu's compatriot and three-time women's world champion Ng On Yee with a 6-0 win.
The Welshman weighed in with breaks of 82, 86, 71 and 51 to secure a meeting with Champion of Champions semi-finalist Fan Zhengyi in the third qualifying round on Tuesday evening.
Qualifying runs until Thursday at Ponds Forge with 16 players taking their place in the last 32 alongside the world's top 16 at the Barbican in York (November 12-20, live on Eurosport).
Fu makes 147 maximum break, sparks 'deafening' celebrations at Hong Kong Masters
- Trump makes ‘brilliant’ 147 in Champion of Champions final against O'Sullivan
- Who are the top 16 seeds for the UK Championship? How key changes affect York event
Sunday's latest UK qualifying results
- Ashley Hugill 6-1 Ryan Davies
- Aaron Hill 2-6 Muhammad Asif
- Marco Fu 6-2 Bai Langning
- Sean O'Sullivan 1-6 Callum Beresford
- Jamie O'Neill 5-6 Andres Petrov
- Rod Lawler 6-1 Ryan Thomerson
- Ian Burns 6-3 Anton Kazakov
- Louis Heathcote 2-6 Duane Jones
- Jamie Clarke 6-0 Peng Yisong
- Alexander Ursenbacher 4-6 Alfie Burden
- Mark Davis 4-6 Andy Lee
- Dominic Dale 6-4 James Cahill
- Mitchell Mann 0-6 Jimmy White
- Tian Pengfei 6-1 Sanderson Lam
- Xu Si 6-1 Andrew Pagett
- Matthew Stevens 6-0 Ng On Yee
- - -
