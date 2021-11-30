Judd Trump suffered a shock upset as he lost 6-3 to Matthew Selt in the third round of the UK Championship.

There was nothing to separate the players in the early stages of the match as they shared the first four frames.

Ad

Trump took the lead with a break of 68 before Selt responded with a 63 to level.

UK Championship 'I want to learn from him' - Saengkham relishing O'Sullivan clash 8 HOURS AGO

The 2019 world champion looked in good touch as he moved into a 2-1 advantage but a missed red at 41-0 ahead in the fourth frame was pounced upon by Selt as he squared the match again.

That miss looked even more costly as Selt won both frames after the mid-session interval with breaks of 55 and 60.

Trump didn’t pot a ball in either frame and let Selt in again when he failed to get close with a long red in the seventh frame.

However, Selt couldn’t take advantage and Trump did enough to take the frame and cut the lead to one.

Selt then hit back to take a tight 62-49 victory in the eighth frame, before a remarkable 128 break secured the win.

Speaking after his loss, Trump said: "I was just poor really, c*** from the start to the finish. It always seems to be the same in this venue, I always struggle here, for what reason I don’t know.

"The tournament just seems to take so long and I can’t seem to get up for it. I just felt flat.”

- -

You can stream the 2021 UK Championship live and on demand on discovery+ and watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

UK Championship O’Sullivan giving 'it one last go' to 'see if I’ve still got it' A DAY AGO