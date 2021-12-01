Ronnie looking good
Alan McManus and Jimmy White are alongside Radzi Chinyanganya in the Eurosport studio, and Jimmy feels Ronnie is looking good. "He wants to win, he's looking in good shape," White said.
Ad
McManus added: "Ronnie is a strong favourite, but it's not so simple. There's lots of quality in the bottom half: David Gilbert, Hossein (Vafaei) and Zhao Xintong. "
UK Championship
'A phenomenal talent' – Selt on why Xintong can succeed Ding as China's new UK champion
Welcome!
Welcome to Eurosport’s coverage of the UK Championship, which has reached the last 16.
The Barbican has witnessed a host of shocks, and Ronnie O’Sullivan will be keen to avoid the same fate as the likes of Judd Trump, John Higgins, Mark Williams and Neil Robertson when he takes on Noppon Saengkham this afternoon.
O’Sullivan’s game will be the focus of attention but we will keep you updated from the other table as Higgins' conqueror Zhao Xintong takes on Peter Lines.
The Rocket returns for one more go
All eyes will be on The Rocket Ronnie O'Sullivan from 1pm UK time at the Barbican in York.
O’Sullivan has said he is applying himself as if it is "one last go”, given he remains unsure how long he has got left in his career.
The world No 3 said: “When you apply yourself you don’t get flustered, you don’t lose your rag. I have to work at all that, it doesn’t come naturally to me, so in some ways it’s good because you’re learning how to control your emotions basically. It’s not easy, it doesn’t come easy to me anyway.
“I do find once I do it, you do become a much harder player to beat. At least I’m playing out there, I’m here trying to squeeze every bit of juice out of it that I can, whereas maybe last year or so I’ve just been trying to enjoy it a lot and if it’s there, great, if it wasn’t, I was just happy to take some time off.
"I just thought, I don’t know how long I’ve got left in my career, I might as well try give it one last go and see if I’ve still got it. If I haven’t, no big deal, but we’ll just keep punching away."
Today's schedule
- 13:00 - Noppon Saengkham v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 13:00 - Zhao Xintong v Peter Lines
- 19:00 - Jordan Brown v Anthony McGill
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson v Ben Woollaston
Yesterday's results
- 13:00 - Anthony McGill 6-5 Zhou Yuelong
- 13:00 - Judd Trump 3-6 Matthew Selt
- 13:00 - David Gilbert 6-5 Mark Allen
- 13:00 - Sam Craigie 3-6 Peter Lines
- 19:00 - Mark Joyce 3-6 Jordan Brown
- 19:00 - Ricky Walden 4-6 Anthony Hamilton
- 19:00 - Luca Brecel 6-0 Stephen Maguire
- 19:00 - Xiao Guodong 2-6 Hossein Vafaei
- - -
Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk
UK Championship
Zhao completes stunning win over Higgins
UK Championship
‘Oh my goodness me!’ – Brecel fluke draws gasps
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad