Ronnie O’Sullivan overcame a stern test from amateur Michael White to reach the second round of the UK Championship.

Seven-time champion O’Sullivan started out with back-to-back breaks of 139 and 131, but White hit back with a century of his own and then levelled at 3-3.

However, O’Sullivan took a tight seventh frame and then pulled away to win 6-3.

O’Sullivan will face Robbie Williams in the second round after he won 6-4 against Nigel Bond.

O’Sullivan will hope that a tricky opening match will prove the ideal start as he bids for a record-extending eighth UK title.

He set for a comfortable victory after an impressive start but White showed his resilience and battled back well.

A missed black off the spot in the fifth frame gave White the chance to close the gap to one and he showed his potting skills to make it 3-3.

A fluke on the yellow in the seventh frame proved crucial as O’Sullivan regained his lead.

There only looked to be one winner from then as O’Sullivan made sure of his place in the next round.

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh made five centuries as he cruised to a 6-1 win over Stephen Hendry.

After opening with breaks of 129, 100 and 107, Un-Nooh finished with back-to-back breaks of 136 and 106 to complete an impressive performance.

