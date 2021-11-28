Jimmy White feels Ronnie O’Sullivan is trending in the right direction, and described him as the best player in the world when on top form.

The Rocket said after the win that he is attempting to put more focus into his game , in a bid to give himself a greater chance of success.

Triple crown events - World Championship, Masters and UK Championship - are O’Sullivan’s focus and White feels he is well placed to make a run at adding a 21st title to his CV.

“I think mentally he is very strong,” White said in his role as a pundit for Eurosport. “He is a bit of a perfectionist, which you can’t really be at sport as you can’t always get it bang on all the time.

“But he’s practicing hard; played quite well in the last three or four tournaments.

“He’s come up against a real John Higgins. He’s not got past John, but his game, his practice game and his will to win is there in abundance and what Ronnie O’Sullivan’s game is is aggressive.

“So when that clicks into gear, he can go two or three rounds and beat anyone that is in front of him as he is the best player in the world when he’s on form.”

