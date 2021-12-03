Jimmy White has likened rising star Zhao Xintong to himself at the same stage of his career.

For some time, many respected judges have been talking in glowing terms of the Chinese player. He has yet to deliver on the biggest stage, but caused a splash at the UK Championship with his win over John Higgins.

Zhao backed that up with a victory over Peter Lines to set up a quarter-final meeting with Jack Lisowski, and White feels the 24-year-old has the game at his feet.

“He is like me as a young lad,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “He has the same mannerisms, he sees a pot, goes for a pot.

“He is a little bit dangerous, but that is the way he wants to play.

“He says he has learned a lot, even from playing John Higgins in that match he won earlier in the tournament. He is going to learn quicker than I did. He is going to learn to rein it in, but boy what a player.

He can pot anything, it’s why I think he is the most dangerous player on tour.

Alan McManus has assessed Zhao’s game, and feels he could go to the top.

“When they talk about people born with a cue in their hand, this is what Xintong looks like,” he said. “He is such a strong potter of a ball.

“Once he gets the tactical side sorted out, the sky is the limit and he could win the biggest titles.”

