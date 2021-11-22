When is it?

The UK Championship will run from November 23 to December 5.

Where is it being held?

The tournament is being staged at the York Barbican.

How to watch live

You can stream the 2021 UK Championship live and on demand on discovery+

You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

Tournament context

In beating Trump in the 2020 final, Robertson became only the sixth player to win the UK Championship on three or more occasions, joining Ronnie O’Sullivan (seven titles), Steve Davis (six), Stephen Hendry (five), John Higgins (three) and Ding Junhui (three).

O'Sullivan last won the event back in 2018 when he overcame Mark Allen 10-6 to claim a record-breaking seventh UK Championship title and a 19th Triple Crown.

This year marks the 45th edition of the prestigious event, which began back in 1977.

The UK Championship, the second biggest ranking event after the World Championship, is part of snooker’s famed Triple Crown, along with the Masters.

Schedule and results

First round

November 23

14:30 - Andrew Higginson v Mark Joyce

14:30 - Anthony McGill v Iulian Boiko

14:30 - David Grace v Peter Devlin

14:30 - Zhou Yuelong v Chen Zifan

14:30 - Kyren Wilson v Soheil Vahedi

14:30 - Jak Jones v Oliver Lines

14:30 - Lu Ning v Wu Yize

14:30 - Dominic Dale v Ashley Carty

19:30 - Scott Donaldson v Farakh Ajaib

19:30 - Mark Davis v Ashley Hugill

19:30 - Li Hang v Mitchell Mann

19:30 - Tom Ford v Andrew Pagett

19:30 - Stephen Maguire v Sanderson Lam

19:30 - Chris Wakelin v Jamie Clarke

19:30 - Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui

19:30 - John Higgins v Michael Georgiou

November 24

09:30 - Ricky Walden v Craig Steadman

09:30 - Gary Wilson v Ian Burns

09:30 - Liam Highfield v Jamie Wilson

09:30 - Noppon Saengkham v Aaron Hill

09:30 - Stuart Carrington v Zhao Jianbo

09:30 - Nigel Bond v Robbie Williams

09:30 - David Gilbert v Alfie Burden

09:30 - Xiao Guodong v Zhang Jiankang

14:30 - Anthony Hamilton v Allan Taylor

14:30 - Mark Williams v Lei Peifan

14:30 - Matthew Selt v Chang Bingyu

14:30 - Barry Hawkins v Reanne Evans

14:30 - Jamie Jones v Cao Yupeng

14:30 - Alexander Ursenbacher v Ben Hancorn

14:30 - Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda

14:30 - Mark Selby v Ross Muir

19:30 - Matthew Stevens v Hammad Miah

19:30 - Mark King v Jackson Page

19:30 - Kurt Maflin v Gerard Greene

19:30 - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Michael White

19:30 - Sunny Akani v Steven Hallworth

19:30 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Hendry

19:30 - Elliot Slessor v Fan Zhengyi

19:30 - Jack Lisowski v Sean Maddocks

November 25

09:30 - Tian Pengfei v Simon Lichtenberg

09:30 - Ben Woollaston v Rory McLeod

09:30 - Joe Perry v Fraser Patrick

09:30 - Lyu Haotian v Gao Yang

09:30 - Martin Gould v Barry Pinches

09:30 - Joe O'Connor v Fergal O'Brien

09:30 - Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks

09:30 - Zhao Xintong v Yuan SiJun

14:30 - Neil Robertson v John J Astley

14:30 - Jordan Brown v Duane Jones

14:30 - Luca Brecel v Xu Si

14:30 - Yan Bingtao v Ng On Yee

14:30 - Ali Carter v Jimmy White

14:30 - Jimmy Robertson v Bai Langning

14:30 - Graeme Dott v Jamie O'Neill

14:30 - Martin O'Donnell v Lukas Kleckers

19:30 - Stuart Bingham v Dean Young

19:30 - Judd Trump v David Lilley

19:30 - Mark Allen v Michael Judge

19:30 - Michael Holt v Zak Surety

19:30 - Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty

19:30 - Ryan Day v Peter Lines

19:30 - Robert Milkins v Louis Heathcote

19:30 - Hossein Vafaei v Pang Junxu

