Jimmy White believes that Zhao Xintong can go on to win the UK Championship after witnessing his quarter-final win over Jack Lisowski on Friday night.

Zhao won 6-2 in a spirited comeback against the English challenger. Speaking after the match, Eurosport pundit Jimmy White praised the Chinese youngster for fighting back to reach the semi-finals and go all the way.

“That was just fantastic. That is what we want to see," he said.

"From 2-0 down he was totally composed, got his confidence in his cue action, and just got better and better by each frame. Now he can win this UK Championship.

“These shots, these are all difficult shots, they’re bang in the middle of the pockets. That was beautiful to watch, his composure and control was beautiful to watch.

“Just magic. He was composed, he potted all the difficult balls. Devastating for his opponent.”

Zhao said that he had practised for ‘four or five hours’ in Sheffield on Thursday ahead of the clash, and explained his thought process for his comeback.

“Lisowski is a legendary player," he said. "I needed to get my chance, and in the last frame I just though 'take it easy'.”

