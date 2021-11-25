Amateur John Astley celebrated his 6-2 upset win over Neil Robertson in the UK Championships on Thursday night, saying he was ‘over the moon’.

The 32-year-old Geordie spoke after the match as he advanced to round two, where he will face Mark Joyce.

“Over the moon,” he said. “It’s got to be the biggest win of my career in one of the biggest tournaments in the world. It's nice to feel like some of the practice I’ve done is playing off.

“I’ve always got the inner belief because of what I’ve done before, some of the names I’ve beaten before. I’ve been in a ranking quarter-final. Just hard work and practice, I've been feeling good at the practice.

“Just a mixture of experience and inner confidence. Against Neil you need to settle down quick, which I did today.”

Astley explained his approach in the game, saying: “I just stayed in a good place mentally throughout the whole match. After the interval I came out and won the first frame - 4-1 and 3-2, there’s a massive difference.

“I’ve scored quite well today, I took my chances. Against the top players you need to kill them off in one visit.”

Looking back at the victory he said: “One of the main things is it’s quite tough with Covid, and I’ve had a bit of a bad spell on tour, so it felt like relief and the ecstasy of winning and back to where I used to be.

“It was a great feeling. I celebrated quite a bit when I potted the long blue. To share it with my brother and my dad, what a great day for them to come down.”

