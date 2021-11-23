John Higgins charged into the second round at the UK Championship with a 6-1 win over Michael Georgiou.
The final score did not quite reflect the match, with the four-time world champion looking out of sorts in the opening exchanges in York.
Ad
However, a brilliant four-ball flourish on the colours in the third frame, launched by a trademark double, saw the momentum shift in his direction and he did not look back.
UK Championship
This pot looked really easy… so John Higgins made it 10x harder
- This pot looked really easy… so John Higgins made it 10x harder
- Trump wins Champion of Champions for first time with crushing win over Higgins
‘So enthusiastic!’ – Higgins and opponent both try to break-off in amusing moment
Georgiou was firmly in the match at 1-1 and missed opportunities to open up a lead, but the gulf in class showed once Higgins had the upper hand.
After the cagey third frame, Higgins exploded through the next two as a break of 112 helped him establish a 4-1 lead.
Higgins was on for a monster knock in the sixth frame but broke down on 55 with the reds dotted nicely around the table, only for Georgiou to fluff a simple black. Soon, it was 5-1.
The Class of '92 star finished in fine form, skittling a memorable 134 break to book his passage into the next round.
Higgins has finished runner-up in three tournaments this season without tasting glory, including last week's Champion of Champions where he lost 10-4 to Judd Trump in the final.
‘Very, very surprised’ – Higgins miss shocks commentators
- - -
Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+
UK Championship
‘Best doubler in the game’ – Daring Higgins shots seal dramatic frame
UK Championship
‘So enthusiastic!’ – Higgins and opponent both try to break-off in amusing moment
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad