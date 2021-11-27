John Higgins beat Sunny Akani 6-3 in the second round of the UK Championships after a spirited attempted comeback from the Thai player.

The 46-year-old former world number one was coming off the back of a Champion of Champions defeat at the hands of Judd Trump but is now focusing on one of the season’s biggest trophies.

Higgins had enjoyed another easy match-up in his first game as he beat Michael Georgiou 6-1, one of the few professionals this season who appeared capable of defeating amateur opposition.

UK Championship

Akani meanwhile had defeated Steven Hallworth 6-2, but stood little chance on Saturday night with the step up in class.

Higgins secured a 91-21 margin in the first frame, and then squeezed by 53-48 in the second.

The Scot then found some of his best form with a break of 87, and then of 131, to go 4-0 clear, two from victory in the best of 11.

An unanswered score of 74 left him a frame away, but the Thai players grabbed a half century to extend the match by at least one more frame, before another break - 55 - allowed him to reduce the deficit to just four.

That became three when Higgins failed to make the most of 21 on the board as his opponent made 66 to start what might have started to eat at Higgins’ nerves, until a breathless 86 was enough to see him through to the third round.

