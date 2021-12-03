Kyren Wilson and his new cue cemented their burgeoning relationship with a dramatic 6-5 victory over Ronnie O’Sullivan in the quarter finals of the UK Championship.

Wilson only picked up his new piece of wood a matter of weeks ago, but it has served him well in York.

He made stealthy progress to the quarter-finals, and he was not put off by the limelight on the main table as he produced some brilliant snooker to bring O’Sullivan’s bid for an eighth UK Championship to a halt.

With a host of big names having fallen by the wayside, O’Sullivan was the hot favourite to prevail at the Barbican - but he came up against an opponent who played rock-solid snooker and capitalised on the chances handed to him.

O'Sullivan fought back from 5-3 down to force a decider, but it was Wilson who held his nerve to close out the match and book his place in the semi-finals.

Wilson has a confident mindset and he made a positive start, knocking in a long red off O’Sullivan’s opening break. He picked off loose reds, but benefited from a huge slice of luck when splitting the pack off the blu e. He missed the pot, but the blue flicked the pink and eventually dropped into the pocket - which set him on his way to a break of 92.

The second frame saw Wilson seize on an O’Sullivan miss to knock in a break of 117.

Wilson was faultless for two frames, but surprisingly missed a brown in the third - alarmingly hitting the ball on the wrong side - and O’Sullivan steadied the ship to get on the board.

The fourth went O’Sullivan’s way, only after he had been stopped in his tracks by a disturbance in the crowd. He returned to his chair and remained seated for over two minutes . Once things had settled down, he stepped up to the table and stroked in a tough red - setting him up for a break of 115.

O'Sullivan once again was forced to halt to allow spectators to leave after both players re-emerged, and this time he was knocked off course in the nascent stages of another break. That let Wilson back into the frame and back into a 3-2 lead.

It was a lead that was short-lived, with O'Sullivan again fluent in crafting a splendid clearance of 76 after a Wilson error.

Continuing a quarter-final played at a remarkable standard, Wilson replied with a good contribution of his own to nudge back in front.

The eighth frame saw the players for once unable to find consistent positional play or potting, with O'Sullivan first going in-off before misjudging a safety, drawing a double kiss.

Wilson was initially unable to take advantage, but the ensuing cagey exchange was ended by another mistake from O'Sullivan, missing an ambitious red and allowing Wilson to move within a frame of victory at 5-3.

The ninth frame was extremely ragged, with both players making errors as nerves took hold. Wilson ran out of position attempting to split the pack, and raised his arm in frustration. He then made a couple of sloppy errors, and the second of them allowed O’Sullivan to counter and cut the gap.

Wilson had a chance to close out the match in the 10th, but broke down on 25 when missing a red into left middle.

O’Sullivan, whose shot was delayed by a disturbance in the crowd once again, knocked in a brilliant red across the table into the right middle and went on to compile one of the breaks of the tournament. The run of 83 contained brilliant shot after brilliant shot as he forced a decider.

Both players had chances in the decider, with O’Sullivan missing a routine brown when in first.

Wilson did not take the first bite, but a brilliant long red crafted a second chance and he held his nerve superbly to compile a break of 102 and close out the match.

The victory set up a meeting with Luca Brecel in the semi-finals following the Belgian's 6-2 win over Anthony McGill.

