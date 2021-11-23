Snooker
Soheil Vahedi - Kyren Wilson
15:30-19:30
UK Championship
Exclusive: ‘I've been the most successful player of all time’ – O’Sullivan on GOAT claim
The UK Championship starts in earnest on Tuesday, with Kyren Wilson, Shaun Murphy and John Higgins all in action. Wilson is the biggest name of the afternoon session as he takes on Soheil Vahedi from 14:30. The evening session sees Shaun Murphy take to the baize against Si Jiahui, and John Higgin face off against Michael Georgiou - both these matches start at 19:30.
The four-time world champion Higgins is back in action just two days after he was comprehensively beaten by Judd Trump 10-4 in the Champion of Champions final. The world number two made runs of 63, 62, 61, 74, 51, 68 and 59 to collect a first tournament win of the season. After failing to get over the line in the finals of the Northern Ireland and English Opens, the 46-year-old Higgins had questioned his own ability to compete at the highest level anymore, and the 46-year-old waned as the match wore on. So can he bounce back in York?
Despite the agony of losing his third final - after losses in the English and Northern Ireland Opens - in a row on Sunday evening, John Higgins was magnanimous in defeat to Judd Trump.
“I thought Judd was awesome,” said Higgins. “If I’m being hyper-critical, when I went 3-1 in front I had a couple of chances that you’ve got to really capitalise on against someone as good as Judd, and I went walkabout for about three or four frames.
Then Judd just grew and grew in strength, he just blitzed me tonight. Far too good.
Tournament context
In beating Trump in the 2020 final, Robertson became only the sixth player to win the UK Championship on three or more occasions, joining Ronnie O’Sullivan (seven titles), Steve Davis (six), Stephen Hendry (five), John Higgins (three) and Ding Junhui (three).
O'Sullivan last won the event back in 2018 when he overcame Mark Allen 10-6 to claim a record-breaking seventh UK Championship title and a 19th Triple Crown.
This year marks the 45th edition of the prestigious event, which began back in 1977.
The UK Championship, the second biggest ranking event after the World Championship, is part of snooker’s famed Triple Crown, along with the Masters.
- 'Everyone says I only win little events' - Trump responds to critics after latest title
- Trump wins Champion of Champions for first time with crushing win over Higgins
- 'It's not me he's got to worry about' – O'Sullivan says he is not Higgins' biggest threat
'You have to earn it!' - Judd Trump responds to Kyren Wilson 'naked' jibe
Schedule and results
First round
November 23
- 14:30 - Andrew Higginson v Mark Joyce
- 14:30 - Anthony McGill v Iulian Boiko
- 14:30 - David Grace v Peter Devlin
- 14:30 - Zhou Yuelong v Chen Zifan
- 14:30 - Kyren Wilson v Soheil Vahedi
- 14:30 - Jak Jones v Oliver Lines
- 14:30 - Lu Ning v Wu Yize
- 14:30 - Dominic Dale v Ashley Carty
- 19:30 - Scott Donaldson v Farakh Ajaib
- 19:30 - Mark Davis v Ashley Hugill
- 19:30 - Li Hang v Mitchell Mann
- 19:30 - Tom Ford v Andrew Pagett
- 19:30 - Stephen Maguire v Sanderson Lam
- 19:30 - Chris Wakelin v Jamie Clarke
- 19:30 - Shaun Murphy v Si Jiahui
- 19:30 - John Higgins v Michael Georgiou
November 24
- 09:30 - Ricky Walden v Craig Steadman
- 09:30 - Gary Wilson v Ian Burns
- 09:30 - Liam Highfield v Jamie Wilson
- 09:30 - Noppon Saengkham v Aaron Hill
- 09:30 - Stuart Carrington v Zhao Jianbo
- 09:30 - Nigel Bond v Robbie Williams
- 09:30 - David Gilbert v Alfie Burden
- 09:30 - Xiao Guodong v Zhang Jiankang
- 14:30 - Anthony Hamilton v Allan Taylor
- 14:30 - Mark Williams v Lei Peifan
- 14:30 - Matthew Selt v Chang Bingyu
- 14:30 - Barry Hawkins v Reanne Evans
- 14:30 - Jamie Jones v Cao Yupeng
- 14:30 - Alexander Ursenbacher v Ben Hancorn
- 14:30 - Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda
- 14:30 - Mark Selby v Ross Muir
- 19:30 - Matthew Stevens v Hammad Miah
- 19:30 - Mark King v Jackson Page
- 19:30 - Kurt Maflin v Gerard Greene
- 19:30 - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Michael White
- 19:30 - Sunny Akani v Steven Hallworth
- 19:30 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Hendry
- 19:30 - Elliot Slessor v Fan Zhengyi
- 19:30 - Jack Lisowski v Sean Maddocks
November 25
- 09:30 - Tian Pengfei v Simon Lichtenberg
- 09:30 - Ben Woollaston v Rory McLeod
- 09:30 - Joe Perry v Fraser Patrick
- 09:30 - Lyu Haotian v Gao Yang
- 09:30 - Martin Gould v Barry Pinches
- 09:30 - Joe O'Connor v Fergal O'Brien
- 09:30 - Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks
- 09:30 - Zhao Xintong v Yuan SiJun
- 14:30 - Neil Robertson v John J Astley
- 14:30 - Jordan Brown v Duane Jones
- 14:30 - Luca Brecel v Xu Si
- 14:30 - Yan Bingtao v Ng On Yee
- 14:30 - Ali Carter v Jimmy White
- 14:30 - Jimmy Robertson v Bai Langning
- 14:30 - Graeme Dott v Jamie O'Neill
- 14:30 - Martin O'Donnell v Lukas Kleckers
- 19:30 - Stuart Bingham v Dean Young
- 19:30 - Judd Trump v David Lilley
- 19:30 - Mark Allen v Michael Judge
- 19:30 - Michael Holt v Zak Surety
- 19:30 - Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
- 19:30 - Ryan Day v Peter Lines
- 19:30 - Robert Milkins v Louis Heathcote
- 19:30 - Hossein Vafaei v Pang Junxu
Round two fixtures to come...
'He's fallen over the line!' - Incredible drama as Higgins beats O'Sullivan in decider
- - -
Champion of Champions
'It's not me he's got to worry about' – O'Sullivan says he is not Higgins' biggest threat
