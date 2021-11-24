Premium Snooker David Gilbert - Alfie Burden 10:29-14:29 Live

TUESDAY RE-CAP

Higgins bulldozes past Georgiou to reach second round

John Higgins charged into the second round at the UK Championship with a 6-1 win over Michael Georgiou. The final score did not quite reflect the match, with the four-time world champion looking out of sorts in the opening exchanges in York.

However, a brilliant four-ball flourish on the colours in the third frame, launched by a trademark double, saw the momentum shift in his direction and he did not look back.

Georgiou was firmly in the match at 1-1 and missed opportunities to open up a lead, but the gulf in class showed once Higgins had the upper hand. After the cagey third frame, Higgins exploded through the next two as a break of 112 helped him establish a 4-1 lead.

Higgins was on for a monster knock in the sixth frame but broke down on 55 with the reds dotted nicely around the table, only for Georgiou to fluff a simple black. Soon, it was 5-1.

The Class of '92 star finished in fine form, skittling a memorable 134 break to book his passage into the next round.

Later on Tuesday, 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy suffered a shock loss to Si Jiahui, going down 6-5.

