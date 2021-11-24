Snooker
David Gilbert - Alfie Burden
10:29-14:29
FRAME-BY-FRAME COMMENTS START AT 14:00
There are three world champions get their campaigns underway in York. Williams and Selby are first up – at 14:30 against Lei Peifan and Ross Muir – before O’Sullivan takes centre stage at 19:30.
UK Championship
‘It is not fair’ - Murphy questions amateur involvement after shock defeat
TUESDAY RE-CAP
Higgins bulldozes past Georgiou to reach second round
John Higgins charged into the second round at the UK Championship with a 6-1 win over Michael Georgiou. The final score did not quite reflect the match, with the four-time world champion looking out of sorts in the opening exchanges in York.
However, a brilliant four-ball flourish on the colours in the third frame, launched by a trademark double, saw the momentum shift in his direction and he did not look back.
Georgiou was firmly in the match at 1-1 and missed opportunities to open up a lead, but the gulf in class showed once Higgins had the upper hand. After the cagey third frame, Higgins exploded through the next two as a break of 112 helped him establish a 4-1 lead.
Higgins was on for a monster knock in the sixth frame but broke down on 55 with the reds dotted nicely around the table, only for Georgiou to fluff a simple black. Soon, it was 5-1.
The Class of '92 star finished in fine form, skittling a memorable 134 break to book his passage into the next round.
Higgins has finished runner-up in three tournaments this season without tasting glory, including last week's Champion of Champions where he lost 10-4 to Judd Trump in the final.
Later on Tuesday, 2005 world champion Shaun Murphy suffered a shock loss to Si Jiahui, going down 6-5.
Schedule and results
First round
November 23
- 14:30 - Andrew Higginson 4-6 Mark Joyce
- 14:30 - Anthony McGill 6-0 Iulian Boiko
- 14:30 - David Grace 6-2 Peter Devlin
- 14:30 - Zhou Yuelong 6-1 Chen Zifan
- 14:30 - Kyren Wilson 6-2 Soheil Vahedi
- 14:30 - Jak Jones 6-4 Oliver Lines
- 14:30 - Lu Ning 3-6 Wu Yize
- 14:30 - Dominic Dale 6-4 Ashley Carty
- 19:30 - Scott Donaldson 4-6 Farakh Ajaib
- 19:30 - Mark Davis 4-6 Ashley Hugill
- 19:30 - Li Hang 6-2 Mitchell Mann
- 19:30 - Tom Ford 6-1 Andrew Pagett
- 19:30 - Stephen Maguire 6-3 Sanderson Lam
- 19:30 - Chris Wakelin 6-2 Jamie Clarke
- 19:30 - Shaun Murphy 6-5 Si Jiahui
- 19:30 - John Higgins 6-1 Michael Georgiou
November 24
- 09:30 - Ricky Walden v Craig Steadman
- 09:30 - Gary Wilson v Ian Burns
- 09:30 - Liam Highfield v Jamie Wilson
- 09:30 - Noppon Saengkham v Aaron Hill
- 09:30 - Stuart Carrington v Zhao Jianbo
- 09:30 - Nigel Bond v Robbie Williams
- 09:30 - David Gilbert v Alfie Burden
- 09:30 - Xiao Guodong v Zhang Jiankang
- 14:30 - Anthony Hamilton v Allan Taylor
- 14:30 - Mark Williams v Lei Peifan
- 14:30 - Matthew Selt v Chang Bingyu
- 14:30 - Barry Hawkins v Reanne Evans
- 14:30 - Jamie Jones v Cao Yupeng
- 14:30 - Alexander Ursenbacher v Ben Hancorn
- 14:30 - Ding Junhui v Zhang Anda
- 14:30 - Mark Selby v Ross Muir
- 19:30 - Matthew Stevens v Hammad Miah
- 19:30 - Mark King v Jackson Page
- 19:30 - Kurt Maflin v Gerard Greene
- 19:30 - Ronnie O'Sullivan v Michael White
- 19:30 - Sunny Akani v Steven Hallworth
- 19:30 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh v Stephen Hendry
- 19:30 - Elliot Slessor v Fan Zhengyi
- 19:30 - Jack Lisowski v Sean Maddocks
November 25
- 09:30 - Tian Pengfei v Simon Lichtenberg
- 09:30 - Ben Woollaston v Rory McLeod
- 09:30 - Joe Perry v Fraser Patrick
- 09:30 - Lyu Haotian v Gao Yang
- 09:30 - Martin Gould v Barry Pinches
- 09:30 - Joe O'Connor v Fergal O'Brien
- 09:30 - Liang Wenbo v Andy Hicks
- 09:30 - Zhao Xintong v Yuan SiJun
- 14:30 - Neil Robertson v John J Astley
- 14:30 - Jordan Brown v Duane Jones
- 14:30 - Luca Brecel v Xu Si
- 14:30 - Yan Bingtao v Ng On Yee
- 14:30 - Ali Carter v Jimmy White
- 14:30 - Jimmy Robertson v Bai Langning
- 14:30 - Graeme Dott v Jamie O'Neill
- 14:30 - Martin O'Donnell v Lukas Kleckers
- 19:30 - Stuart Bingham v Dean Young
- 19:30 - Judd Trump v David Lilley
- 19:30 - Mark Allen v Michael Judge
- 19:30 - Michael Holt v Zak Surety
- 19:30 - Sam Craigie v Ken Doherty
- 19:30 - Ryan Day v Peter Lines
- 19:30 - Robert Milkins v Louis Heathcote
- 19:30 - Hossein Vafaei v Pang Junxu
