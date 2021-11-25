Judd Trump demolished David Lilley 6-1 in the first round of the UK Championships on Thursday evening.

Trump finished the match with jaw-dropping colour clearance but not before he scored four half-centuries, two of which he converted into full centuries as he cruised to a win over the amateur in a heavy-scoring perofrmance.

He hit 82-16 in the first frame, then notched an even 100 with no reply in the second.

58 helped him to the third, before Lilley got his only decent break (59) to pull one back.

Trump then reeled off three frames one the bounce, concluding with an exquisite 132 to secure the win.

Neil Robertson crashed out to John Astley. After Shaun Murphy’s outburst over his own upset exit at the hands of an amateur, it was the turn of the Australian to exit the competition somewhat earlier than expected.

Given the margin of victory, Robertson, who won the title last time out, was rarely in with a shout but the result was not exactly overwhelmingly one-sided.

Astley hit a break of 74 for the first frame, but there was no break above 50 in the next three frames as the amateur ran up a 3-1 lead.

That became 4-1 when Astley made a break of 83, before Robertson’s class told with a break of 124 to give him a glimmer of hope. However Astley proved it was no upset with a break of 119 before taking a scrappy eighth frame for the win.

Elsewhere, world number 11 Mark Allen thrashed Michael Judge 6-2, while 2015 world champion Stuart Bingham came through a tight 6-5 match with Dean Young, but Ryan Day was knocked out by Peter Lines 6-3.

Scottish veteran journeyman Graeme Dott secured a 6-3 win over Englishman Jamie O’Neill.

There was plenty of Chinese success as Yan Bingtao recorded a 6-0 win against Ng On Yee, Zhao Xingtong beat Yuan Sijun 6-3, and Tian Pengfei beat Luxembourg’s Simon Lichtenberg 6-5. Gao Yang also defeated Lu Haotian 6-2, as well as Fan Zhengyi beating Elliot Slessor.

There were some English successes. Martin Gould beat compatriot Barry Pinches 6-1, Joe Perry won by the same margin against Scot Fraser Patrick, and Joe O’Connor secured a 6-4 victory over Fergal O’Brien.

Ali Carter defeated Jimmy White 6-3, Martin O'Donnell beat Germany's Lukas Kleckers by the same scoreline, and Belgium's Luca Brecel beat Xu Si 6-2.

Another Chinese player, Bai Langning suffered a tight 6-5 defeat at the hands of Jimmy Robertson, while Jordan Brown defeated Duane Jones 6-4.

