We have reached the final of the UK Championship, and a new name will be on the trophy as Luca Brecel takes on Zhao Xintong.

Big names such as Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins fell during the course of the fortnight, and there are two rising stars on show.

Match details

Venue: Barbican Centre, York

Barbican Centre, York Start time: 13:00 GMT and 19:00 GMT

13:00 GMT and 19:00 GMT Frames: Best of 19

Best of 19 Odds: Brecel 10/11; Zhao 10/11

Brecel 10/11; Zhao 10/11 Prize money: Winner - £200,000

How can I watch the UK Championship final?

Brecel route to the final

Round 1: 6-2, vs Xu Si

6-2, vs Xu Si Round 2: 6-5, vs Tom Ford

6-5, vs Tom Ford Round 3: 6-0, vs Stephen Maguire

6-0, vs Stephen Maguire Round 4: 6-1, vs Anthony Hamilton

6-1, vs Anthony Hamilton Quarter-finals: 6-2, vs Anthony McGill

6-2, vs Anthony McGill Semi-finals: 6-4, vs Kyren Wilson

Zhao route to final

Round 1: 6-4, vs Yuan Sijun

6-4, vs Yuan Sijun Round 2: 6-5, vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

6-5, vs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh Round 3: 6-5, vs John Higgins

6-5, vs John Higgins Round 4: 6-4, vs Peter Lines

6-4, vs Peter Lines Quarter-finals: 6-2, vs Jack Lisowski

6-2, vs Jack Lisowski Semi-finals: 6-1, vs Barry Hawkins

Brecel career highlights

2015 Welsh Open - semi-finals

2016 German Masters - final

2017 China Championship - winner

2017 Champion of Champions - semi-finals

2017 World Open - semi-finals

2019 China Open - semi-finals

2020 Championship League - winner

Zhao career highlights

2018 China Championship - semi-finals

2019 Welsh Open - quarter finals

2020 World Grand Prix - quarter finals

2020 German Masters - quarter finals

What has been said...

Luca Brecel: “I was crying a little bit at the end when I potted frame ball. I am confident, I have won a lot of games this season, I am relaxed and I have a different mindset.

“It is amazing and now it would be fantastic if I can win it."

Zhao Xintong: "I am just happy, very happy. It is my first time in a final. It is an important match for me. It is very close to being champion and I hope to get it.

"Luca is a great player, he played perfect and I hope we can play a beautiful game."

