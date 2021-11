Snooker

'He's got the job done' - Mark Selby wraps up 6-2 UK Championship first round win over Ross Muir

Mark Selby is into the second round of the UK Championship following a 6-2 win over Ross Muir. The two-time former champion wrapped up the match with a total break of 47 in the 8th frame.

00:03:54, 2 hours ago