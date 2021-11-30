The 2021 UK Championship has been full of surprises - and no little controversy - after some big names fell in the opening rounds.

Shaun Murphy infamously said he felt "hard done by” after suffering a shock first round defeat to an amateur he felt should not be involved in the tournament. The 2005 world champion was beaten 6-5 by China’s Si Jiahui, a player who was effectively brought in to make up the numbers in the 128-player event. Murphy was never able to recover from a terrible start, falling 5-1 behind before forcing a deciding frame which he could not take. Losing was not the issue for ‘The Magician’ but being beaten by an amateur was a big problem for him.

"I am going to sound like a grumpy old man but that young man shouldn't be in the tournament," Murphy told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I feel extremely hard done by that I have lost to someone who shouldn't even be in the building. I don't know why we as a sport allow amateurs to compete in professional tournaments. This is our livelihood. This is our living. We are self-employed individuals and not contracted sportsmen. We don't play for a team. The other 127 runners and riders in the tournament, it is their livelihood too. It is wrong, in my opinion, to walk into somebody who is not playing with the same pressures and concerns I am. He played like a man who does not have a care in the world because he does not have a care in the world. It is not fair, it is not right."

That leaves Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan as the two leading contenders to walk away with the famous trophy.

When is it?

The UK Championship will run from November 23 to December 5.

Where is it being held?

The tournament is being staged at the York Barbican.

How to watch live

You can stream the 2021 UK Championship live and on demand on discovery+

You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk

