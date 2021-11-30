The 2021 UK Championship has been full of surprises - and no little controversy - after some big names fell in the opening rounds.
Shaun Murphy infamously said he felt "hard done by” after suffering a shock first round defeat to an amateur he felt should not be involved in the tournament. The 2005 world champion was beaten 6-5 by China’s Si Jiahui, a player who was effectively brought in to make up the numbers in the 128-player event. Murphy was never able to recover from a terrible start, falling 5-1 behind before forcing a deciding frame which he could not take. Losing was not the issue for ‘The Magician’ but being beaten by an amateur was a big problem for him.
"I am going to sound like a grumpy old man but that young man shouldn't be in the tournament," Murphy told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I feel extremely hard done by that I have lost to someone who shouldn't even be in the building. I don't know why we as a sport allow amateurs to compete in professional tournaments. This is our livelihood. This is our living. We are self-employed individuals and not contracted sportsmen. We don't play for a team. The other 127 runners and riders in the tournament, it is their livelihood too. It is wrong, in my opinion, to walk into somebody who is not playing with the same pressures and concerns I am. He played like a man who does not have a care in the world because he does not have a care in the world. It is not fair, it is not right."
UK Championship
'I want to learn from him' - Saengkham relishing O'Sullivan clash
Murphy's comments sparked a wide debate. Judd Trump didn't agree, saying the UK Championships needed the magic of the FA Cup, but Murphy was supported by Mark Selby, who fell to his own shock defeat, albeit to a player with considerable expertise, Hossein Vafaei.
Reigning champion Neil Robertson was, like Murphy, also dispatched by an amateur as he lost 6-2 to John Astley. John Higgins was another high profile victim, falling on Monday to Zhao Xintong.
That leaves Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan as the two leading contenders to walk away with the famous trophy.
Schedule and results
First round
November 23
- 14:30 - Andrew Higginson 4-6 Mark Joyce
- 14:30 - Anthony McGill 6-0 Iulian Boiko
- 14:30 - David Grace 6-2 Peter Devlin
- 14:30 - Zhou Yuelong 6-1 Chen Zifan
- 14:30 - Kyren Wilson 6-2 Soheil Vahedi
- 14:30 - Jak Jones 6-4 Oliver Lines
- 14:30 - Lu Ning 3-6 Wu Yize
- 14:30 - Dominic Dale 6-4 Ashley Carty
- 19:30 - Scott Donaldson 4-6 Farakh Ajaib
- 19:30 - Mark Davis 4-6 Ashley Hugill
- 19:30 - Li Hang 6-2 Mitchell Mann
- 19:30 - Tom Ford 6-1 Andrew Pagett
- 19:30 - Stephen Maguire 6-3 Sanderson Lam
- 19:30 - Chris Wakelin 6-2 Jamie Clarke
- 19:30 - Shaun Murphy 5-6 Si Jiahui
- 19:30 - John Higgins 6-1 Michael Georgiou
November 24
- 09:30 - Ricky Walden 6-4 Craig Steadman
- 09:30 - Gary Wilson 6-2 Ian Burns
- 09:30 - Liam Highfield 6-3 Jamie Wilson
- 09:30 - Noppon Saengkham 6-2 Aaron Hill
- 09:30 - Stuart Carrington 6-1 Zhao Jianbo
- 09:30 - Nigel Bond 4-6 Robbie Williams
- 09:30 - David Gilbert 6-1 Alfie Burden
- 09:30 - Xiao Guodong 6-2 Zhang Jiankang
- 14:30 - Anthony Hamilton 6-4 Allan Taylor
- 14:30 - Mark Williams 6-3 Lei Peifan
- 14:30 - Matthew Selt 6-5 Chang Bingyu
- 14:30 - Barry Hawkins 6-1 Reanne Evans
- 14:30 - Jamie Jones 1-6 Cao Yupeng
- 14:30 - Alexander Ursenbacher 6-5 Ben Hancorn
- 14:30 - Ding Junhui 6-2 Zhang Anda
- 14:30 - Mark Selby 6-2 Ross Muir
- 19:30 - Matthew Stevens 5-6 Hammad Miah
- 19:30 - Mark King 6-2 Jackson Page
- 19:30 - Kurt Maflin 3-6 Gerard Greene
- 19:30 - Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 Michael White
- 19:30 - Sunny Akani 6-2 Steven Hallworth
- 19:30 - Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 6-1 Stephen Hendry
- 19:30 - Elliot Slessor 5-6 Fan Zhengyi
- 19:30 - Jack Lisowski 6-0 Sean Maddocks
November 25
- 09:30 - Tian Pengfei 6-5 Simon Lichtenberg
- 09:30 - Ben Woollaston 5-3 Rory McLeod
- 09:30 - Joe Perry 6-1 Fraser Patrick
- 09:30 - Lyu Haotian 2-6 Gao Yang
- 09:30 - Martin Gould 6-1 Barry Pinches
- 09:30 - Joe O'Connor 6-4 Fergal O'Brien
- 09:30 - Liang Wenbo 5-6 Andy Hicks
- 09:30 - Zhao Xintong 6-4 Yuan SiJun
- 14:30 - Neil Robertson 2-6 John J Astley
- 14:30 - Jordan Brown 6-4 Duane Jones
- 14:30 - Luca Brecel 6-2 Xu Si
- 14:30 - Yan Bingtao 6-0 Ng On Yee
- 14:30 - Ali Carter 6-3 Jimmy White
- 14:30 - Jimmy Robertson 6-5 Bai Langning
- 14:30 - Graeme Dott 6-3 Jamie O'Neill
- 14:30 - Martin O'Donnell 6-3 Lukas Kleckers
- 19:30 - Stuart Bingham 6-5 Dean Young
- 19:30 - Judd Trump 6-1 David Lilley
- 19:30 - Mark Allen 6-2 Michael Judge
- 19:30 - Michael Holt 6-4 Zak Surety
- 19:30 - Sam Craigie 6-3 Ken Doherty
- 19:30 - Ryan Day 3-6 Peter Lines
- 19:30 - Robert Milkins 6-4 Louis Heathcote
- 19:30 - Hossein Vafaei 6-4 Pang Junxu
Second round
November 27
- 14:00 - Kyren Wilson 6-0 Jak Jones
- 14:00 - Wu Yize 6-4 Hammad Miah
- 14:00 - Yan Bingtao 3-6 Ben Woollaston
- 14:00 - Robbie Williams 2-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 14:00 - Joe Perry 2-6 Matthew Selt
- 14:00 - Michael Holt 5-6 Andy Hicks
- 14:00 - Dominic Dale 6-4 Si Jiahui
- 14:00 - Martin O'Donnell 4-6 Jack Lisowski
- 20:00 - John Astley 4-6 Mark Joyce
- 20:00 - Gary Wilson 4-6 Liam Highfield
- 20:00 - Noppon Saengkham 6-3 Ali Carter
- 20:00 - Mark King 6-2 Gerard Greene
- 20:00 - Barry Hawkins 6-1 Gao Yang
- 20:00 - Alexander Ursenbacher 3-6 David Gilbert
- 20:00 - Joe O'Connor 4-6 Mark Allen
- 20:00 - John Higgins 6-3 Akani Songsermsawad
November 28
- 13:00 - Li Hang 3-6 Ricky Walden
- 13:00 - Tian Pengfei 1-6 Stephen Maguire
- 13:00 - Judd Trump 6-3 Chris Wakelin
- 13:00 - Martin Gould 3-6 Cao Yupeng
- 13:00 - Zhao Xintong 6-5 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- 13:00 - Ding Jinhui 3-6 Sam Craigie
- 13:00 - Peter Lines 6-3 Fan Zhengyi
- 13:00 - Robert Milkins 2-6 Xiao Guodong
- 19:00 - Farakh Ajaib 1-6 Jordan Brown
- 19:00 - Anthony McGill 6-4 David Grace
- 19:00 - Zhou Yuelong 6-2 Ashley Hugill
- 19:00 - Anthony Hamilton 6-5 Mark Williams
- 19:00 - Luca Brecel 6-5 Tom Ford
- 19:00 - Stuart Carrington 2-6 Stuart Bingham
- 19:00 - Jimmy Robertson 2-6 Graeme Dott
- 19:00 - Hossein Vafael 6-2 Mark Selby
Third Round
November 29
- 13:00 - Mark King 3-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan
- 13:00 - Barry Hawkins 6-2 Cao Yupeng
- 13:00 - Andy Hicks 6-5 Dominic Dale
- 13:00 - John Higgins 5-6 Zhao Xintong
- 19:00 - Kyren Wilson 6-3 Wu Yize
- 19:00 - Ben Woollaston 6-4 Liam Highfield
- 19:00 - Noppon Saengkham 6-5 Stuart Bingham
- 19:00 - Jack Lisowski 6-2 Graeme Dott
November 30
- 13:00 - Anthony McGill - Zhou Yuelong
- 13:00 - Judd Trump - Matthew Selt
- 13:00 - David Gilbert - Mark Allen
- 13:00 - Sam Craigie - Peter Lines
- 19:00 - Mark Joyce - Jordan Brown
- 19:00 - Ricky Walden - Anthony Hamilton
- 19:00 - Luca Brecel - Stephen Maguire
- 19:00 - Xiao Guodong - Hossein Vafaei
When is it?
The UK Championship will run from November 23 to December 5.
Where is it being held?
The tournament is being staged at the York Barbican.
How to watch live
You can stream the 2021 UK Championship live and on demand on discovery+
You can also watch all the action live via Eurosport and at eurosport.co.uk
