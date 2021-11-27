Ronnie O’Sullivan is hoping to bring the eye of the tiger to his UK Championship challenge, as he is focusing on adding more triple crown titles to his CV.

O’Sullivan has admitted to not being at his sharpest in recent times, but is looking to focus and make a determined bid to win the event for an eighth time. He has also won the World Championship six times and The Masters on seven occasions.

"You are judged on the three majors,” O’Sullivan, who has 20 triple crown titles, told Eurosport. “At the end of your career it’s how many you have stacked up and I am trying to stack as many as I can up. It is getting a bit more difficult as I am getting towards the end of my career. If I can rack up one or two more then great, if not they’ve still got to chase me. It is setting that target for the important records.”

Williams had his chances as he led 2-1, but O’Sullivan was more polished after the interval and feels his improved play piled pressure on his opponent.

“I’ve never changed my game,” he told the BBC. “If my game is good, just play the balls and the table. I am not good enough tactically to try and stop someone being their best.

“If I can hit them with enough grenades I hope their best becomes a little less good.

"If I did not get my act together he might have taken advantage. But I was focused and I made him feel it. I made him feel that I was out there to win. I have not been doing enough of that, enjoying it too much.

“I am going to try and not enjoy it this week. Smother myself in mustard, go for the hot chilli sauce and see what happens.”

‘Never holds back’ – O’Sullivan shows how to perfectly open the reds

O’Sullivan has arrived in York with a steely determination to end a title drought stretching back to the World Championship of 2020.

“I have been enjoying it so much I’ve not been prepared to dig in,” he said. “At some point, I think maybe I should apply myself mentally. That is the difference between winning and losing, the mental side. We can all play.

“There are times in tournaments that I've not that I’ve not played well, but had this will to win and competitive desire in me that kicks in. I need to do that if I am to have a chance of winning tournaments.

“It might not happen, but you need to apply yourself and find that eye of the tiger.”

