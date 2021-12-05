Zhao Xintong will take a 5-3 lead over Luca Brecel into the concluding session of the UK Championship final.

The Chinese player had the run of the balls against his Belgian opponent, who dug in to remain in the hunt and trail by only two frames.

Ad

Zhao found fluency in the final frame of the session, as a 78 ensured he will take confidence into the evening at the Barbican in York.

UK Championship 'They are fearless, young and hungry' - O'Sullivan lauds Zhao and Brecel AN HOUR AGO

Zhao opened up the match with a 79, carrying on from where he left off against Barry Hawkins

An excellent safety from Brecel at the start of the second drew an error from Zhao and the Belgian stepped in with a magical 133, his sixth ton of the tournament

Zhao kicked off the third with a 61, but he had to survive a stern test of his table-craft as Brecel went in search of the three snookers he needed. He got one and laid a couple more, but Zhao survived the test and settled the nerves with an excellent long red.

Both semi-finals were free-scoring, swashbuckling affairs - and the final set off in a similar vein. The fourth turned scrappy, with reds congregated on the left side of the table after a safety exchange. Both players missed chances, but it was Brecel who got over the line to level the contest at the mid-session interval.

Flukes have been regular occurrences at the UK Championship - in truth they are staples at every tournament - and Zhao benefited from a massive slice of fortune in the fifth. In what was a scrappy frame, the Chinese youngster was well placed but sent balls whizzing round the table and saw the cue ball wobble in the jaws of the bottom left, while a red he had missed dribbled into the yellow pocket to get him back in front.

The run of the balls went Zhao’s way in the sixth, as he kept missing but leaving his opponent in awkward positions and finally got over the line to open a two-frame cushion.

Zhao had a big chance to open up a three-frame lead, but missed a black off its spot - suggesting that big-final nerves were finally taking hold. Brecel kept his composure to clear to the pink to get back within one frame.

The run of the balls was firmly with Zhao in the afternoon session, and that was summed up when he rolled tight up to the brown after missing a red. Brecel could not find a decent safety, and to his credit the 24-year-old cashed in with a break of 78 to secure a 5-3 lead in the race to 10.

---

Stream the UK Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

UK Championship 'Very significant!' - Incredible fluke ranks ‘alongside anything in snooker history' AN HOUR AGO