Hossein Vafaei enjoyed the greatest fluke of his career as he holed the black to a centre pocket in completing a 6-2 win over world champion and world number one Mark Selby in the last 64 of the UK Championship at the York Barbican.

Iran's leading player Vafaei was embroiled in a prolonged safety battle on the black on Sunday night with Selby attempting to recover from 5-0 to 5-3 behind when the world number 63 tried to play safe by sending the black up to baulk.

But he got the connection badly wrong before the white hit the cushion first as the black ended up spinning straight into a centre pocket and sent Selby spinning out of the tournament.

Vafaei defeated Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 in the opening qualifying round of the German Masters last month, but this was most the notable victory of his nine-year career.

He will face Xiao Guodong on Tuesday night for a place in the last 16. And will hope to replicate that slice of glorious black magic.

