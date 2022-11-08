Ding Junhui began his quest for a fourth UK Championship title with a resounding 6-2 win against Thai speed merchant Thepchaiya Un-Nooh in Sheffield.

The former Masters winner missed the final yellow in a 147 attempt in the second frame having compiled 120, but added further knocks of 123 and 78 to secure a meeting with Gibraltar Open holder Robert Milkins in the final qualifying round on Thursday at 1pm (GMT) live on Eurosport.

Un-Nooh ran in 105 of his own in the fifth frame, but lost the final three frames to crash out.

Milkins was a 6-3 winner against Zhang Anda despite contributing a highest break of only 64 in the sixth frame.

2003 UK champion Matthew Stevens showed his enduring class with a 6-2 win against the talented former European Masters winner Fan Zhengyi.

Stevens produced a flurry of breaks with 62, 67, 74, 96 and 109 carrying him 5-1 clear.

Fan responded with a classy 125 in the seventh frame, but Stevens saw out the victory in the eighth frame to secure a match with Wu Yize in the final qualifying round on Wednesday evening.

Tuesday's latest UK Championship results

Liam Highfield 6-1 Ashley Hugill

Matthew Selt 6-1 Hammad Miah

Zhou Yuelong 6-2 Michael White

Jak Jones 4-3 Mark Joyce

Jamie Jones 4-6 Wu Yize

Fan Zhengyi 2-6 Matthew Stevens

Lyu Haotian 6- Stuart Carrington

Lu Ning 5-6 Andy Hicks

Liang Wenbo - w/o Robbie Williams

Hossein Vafaei 6-4 Asjad Iqbal

David Gilbert 6-2 Lei Peifan

Ben Woollaston 5-6 Mark King

Joe Perry 6-5 Yuan SiJun

Graeme Dott 6-5 David Lilley

Ding Junhui 6-2 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Robert Milkins 6-3 Zhang Anda

Martin Gould 1-6 Zak Surety

Jordan Brown 6-4 Si Jiahui

