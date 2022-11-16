Taking on Ronnie O’Sullivan adds an extra dimension in terms of pressure, and Zhou Yuelong appeared to feel it as he made a wild miss during the second frame of their clash at the UK Championship.

Trailing by a frame, Zhou’s nerves were evident with a poor break to start the second frame.

It did not prove costly as O’Sullivan was not firing on all cylinders, and the seven-time world champion handed Zhou a chance to get back into the second frame when leaving a shot at a plant.

It was not easy, as the two reds were aligned to the top jaw of the pocket - meaning it required a thin contact.

Zhou’s attempt failed to make any contact however, as the cue ball hit the bottom cushion, crashed into the black and sent balls flying round the table.

Thankfully for referee Tatiana Woollaston, O’Sullivan was left with a simple starter - as replacing the balls would have taken some time.

“Good grief,” said Dave Hendon on Eurosport commentary. "The good news for the referee is I don’t think they will be going back, but what a misjudgement.”

Dominic Dale added: “He did try all-out to make the plant, and to hit the red very thinly and missed it altogether.”

After O’Sullivan mopped up the points he needed to secure the frame, Hendon added: “Zhou Yuelong has had a horror show of a start and needs things to change soon.”

