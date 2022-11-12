Jimmy White feels Ronnie O’Sullivan is producing snooker on a par with any period in his career ahead of the UK Championship.

O’Sullivan ended the 2021/22 season on the ultimate snooker high by winning the World Championship for a seventh time.

Ad

UK Championship 'He’ll wish he didn't do it' – O’Sullivan on Wilson cue throw and toiletgate controversy 2 HOURS AGO

Losses in qualifying for the British Open and first round of the Northern Ireland open were not positive signs, but he clicked into gear with victory in the Hong Kong Masters.

The 47-year-old’s form can ebb and flow through a season, but his good friend White feels he is playing as good as he ever has done.

“At Ronnie’s age, at 47, he is playing as good as ever,” White said in the Eurosport studio at the UK Championship in York. “He might not think that, but his all-round game is so consistent.

“For me, the last few matches he has had the last few years with (Judd) Trump and (John) Higgins, he has not produced his top form. But now he has got on top of that again.

‘I don’t find 147s difficult’ – O’Sullivan on Trump handshake snub

“Every time some player comes at him he seems to go to the well and find a bit of form and kicks on again.

“He has been doing that the last two tournaments and it’s been fantastic stuff.”

O’Sullivan will kick off his UK Championship challenge against Matthew Stevens on Monday.

The Rocket has won the UK Championship on more occasions than any other player, with seven titles to his name.

White is also in action at the Barbican In York after a brilliant run through qualifying , and will be the star attraction on Saturday night against Ryan Day.

The Whirlwind won his only UK Championship to date back in 1992. At that stage, Saturday’s opponent, Day, was 12.

- - -

Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

UK Championship ‘I don’t find 147s difficult’ – O’Sullivan reflects on Trump handshake snub 3 HOURS AGO