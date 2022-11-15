O'Sullivan's long potting was immaculate with his scoring game also in peak shape as breaks of 81, 94, 107, 73 and 102 helped him secure a last-16 meeting with Zhou Yuelong on Wednesday afternoon.

Stevens believes the key to O'Sullivan's success is his cut-throat ability to punish opponents at breakneck speed.

The world No. 1 remains the fastest player in the sport with an average shot time of 16.86 seconds.

Stevens, speaking to reporters, was quick to highlight O'Sullivan's cue ball control as a fearsome weapon.

“If you miss one or two against Ronnie then the frames are over in six or seven minutes," said the 2003 UK winner, who trails O'Sullivan 19-6 in career head-to-heads since their first meeting at the 1999 Scottish Masters. "He’s just relentless. He’s something else.

"I’m obviously disappointed when I lose but it would have taken something special to beat him.

"I had a new tip on a couple of weeks ago and it’s not a hundred percent, I played a couple of shots with side and missed them thick.”

O'Sullivan is chasing a record eighth UK title after victories in 1993, 1997, 2001, 2007, 2014, 2017 and 2018.

O’Sullivan makes 129th UK Championship century in less than six minutes

‘Ronnie might play for 10 years!’ – Zhou ‘happy’ to face O’Sullivan in round 2

