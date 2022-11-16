Ronnie O’Sullivan has said it would take the carrot of at least a £50,000 prize for him to consider chasing a 147.

O’Sullivan has made more maximums than any other player, and his record time of five minutes and eight seconds for a 147 will likely never be broken.

It earned Trump kudos, but O’Sullivan said the reward did not justify the risk as he felt his opponent could easily have coughed up the frame when taking on a tough black to keep the run alive.

“I was surprised that Judd actually went for a 147 because there was no prize for a 147,” O’Sullivn said. “I’m all about risk and reward, if you’re going to take the risk then there should be a reward.

“I was shocked he went for it because he could have missed trying to get on the black.

“It was a strange one, for me a 147, I get why people think it’s an amazing thing to do, but for me I don’t find it a difficult thing to do. When I see someone else do it I just think it’s quite normal.”

O’Sullivan is currently in action at the UK Championship, where the prize for a 147 is £15,000.

The seven-time world champion does not feel that is enough to take the risk of keeping a break going rather than securing the frame with a different colour.

“What’s the prize for a max here? £15,000? Not enough," O’Sullivan told Metro. “I’d probably go for it if it was £50,000 but for anything less than that then let somebody else have a go.

“I’m not that bothered for it. What’s the point? There’s no point taking the risk. I don’t need the money so if it’s going to be money then make it proper money and then I might go for it.”

