Jimmy White has said the reception he received from the crowd at the Barbican Centre is what he lives for, and he is hopeful of building on his loss to Ryan Day in the first round of the UK Championship.

Ad

A capacity crowd turned out to greet one of the sport’s legends, and it was a spine-tingling moment when White was introduced.

UK Championship White blown away as Day ends snooker legend's UK Championship challenge 2 HOURS AGO

“The reception I got was what I live for,” White told Eurosport. “It was just magical.

“It took me a little time to settle down.”

“Horrendous first frame,” White said. “I looked like potting my way out of trouble, played a bad green, did not get on the brown, potted the brown, did not get on the blue, he won the frame.

"The second frame my shot selection was all over the office. I should have easily been 2-0 up and now behind.

“I am just disappointed, I did not really play and got a bit frustrated out there.”

Ever the optimist, White is taking positives from winning four matches to get to the Barbican and perform on the big stage once again.

“I am a little disappointed I did not produce it for them (fans), but I can build on this,” White said. “I have had no form at all.

“I have been practising hard and it is starting to happen.”

White will now shift focus to his role as a pundit for Eurosport.

He will be in the studio for when his friend Ronnie O’Sullivan kicks off his bid for an eighth UK Championship title against Matthew Stevens on Monday evening.

After winning the Champion of Champions title, O’Sullivan arrived in York in fine form and White said he felt the world champion was playing as good as ever at the age of 46.

- - -

Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch Seventh Heaven, a two-part show about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s historic World Championship win last season, on demand now.

UK Championship UK Championship as it happened – White hopes ended by Day after defending champion Zhao loses 12 HOURS AGO