Following his shock first-round exit to Jamie Clarke in the UK Championship on Monday evening, Mark Williams revealed to Eurosport that he believes he is suffering from food poisoning.

In the third frame, Williams suddenly left the arena again, clearly in discomfort. Remarkably, he could have led 4-0 but for several costly mistakes before his game began to totally collapse, as he eventually lost 6-3 to his fellow countryman.

“I have felt better playing a snooker match, I’ve got to be honest,” Williams said afterwards.

“Let’s take nothing away from Jamie. He played quite well and deserved to win.”

Asked by Eurosport’s Rachel Casey if he was suffering from food poisoning, Williams replied: “Well, it must be. I mean, I went out there with a pair of boxes on, by frame three they were gone. That’s all I can say really.

“But I mean, if it wasn’t the UK Championships, I’m not even sure if I would have come back out after the interval to be honest.

“I’m a bit disappointed for myself because I've been practising hard and hitting the ball really well.

“But when you go out there and you're shaking like a leaf all over your body, you’ve got no chance. I tried but just no chance.”

Signing off, Williams quipped: “I’ve got to go find my boxers, they’re in a bin somewhere.”

In the Eurosport studio, a clearly delighted Clarke spoke of his admiration for Williams.

“Yeah, an all-time great and a hero of mine growing up. It was a really tough game.

“A bit of a shaky start, I was a bit nervous before the match started, but that second frame seemed to have settled me down quite well. And yeah, my heart is still pumping now.”

Clarke also revealed that he had been written off before the match with Williams had even commenced, adding: “I really wanted to go there and try and assert my presence today.

“In the past, I’ve been sort of like a shrinking violet out there, but I'm really chuffed I stood up.”

