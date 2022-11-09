Jimmy White beat Dominic Dale 6-1 in the qualifying round of the UK Championship on Wednesday to reach the main stage of the 2022 tournament.

Neither player scored a half century but it was the veteran White who was in much better form as his opponent managed just a single frame against his experienced opponent.

White won the UK Championship back in 1992 but is no longer a fixture at the latter stages of events on tour these days.

However, the 60-year-old still has it in him to trouble younger opponents at times, including Dale, who is 10 years White’s junior.

White had given warning of his form already, when he defeated Stephen Maguire in his previous qualifier. His best performance so far in the season was to reach the first round of the British Open. His last ranking tournament win came in the 2003/4 season edition of the Scottish Open.

White won the first two frames before Dale pulled one back in the third, but three consecutive frames left the snooker legend a frame from victory in the best-of-11 match.

White then came to the table for the decisive frame to win 85-24 to reach the tournament proper.

It was not long before tributes started coming in after White's fabulous achievement.

Neil Robertson, a three-time winner of the UK Championship, a Triple Crown winner and former world No. 1 was effusive in his praise.

He wrote on Twitter: "Wow! @jimmywhite147 qualifying for the later stages of the UK championships at the age of 60 has to be one of the greatest achievements in our sport."

White will join the likes of Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump at the tournament, which starts on November 12.

Speaking after his win, White said: "I've been hitting the ball well for quite some time, but I've not had any results at all. I won my first match 6-0, played OK. I won my next match, something really clicked. I fancied my next match with Stephen Maguire, still a competent player.

"Today's match with Dominic, the first session was so scrappy. I was so lucky to get out 3-1 up. Sometimes when you play bad, it gets a bit embarrassing. Then I thought the likes of John Higgins, sometimes he struggles but you've still got to play matchplay snooker - treat it like a job.

"I played a little better. I'm buzzing!

"If I bring my 'A' game I can win the tournament."

- - -

