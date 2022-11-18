Jimmy White has described Ronnie O’Sullivan’s performance as bad in his 6-0 loss to Ding Junhui in the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.

O’Sullivan arrived at the Barbican in York with two titles to his name already this season, but his body language through the week was not positive.

There are times when it is best to take O’Sullivan’s comments with a pinch of salt, but he was proved correct on Friday as he produced an awful display

Ding did not start the match well, but grew in confidence at the sight of O’Sullivan making elementary mistakes and powered to the winning line.

It was a performance from the current and seven-time world champion that surprised White.

“Ronnie kept saying he was playing bad, but we did not see it,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “But he showed it today, he did play bad.”

White suggested the writing may have been on the wall with O’Sullivan not spending time on the practice table.

“Let's be honest he hasn't been in here practicing,” White said. “He won his last two matches and before he was.

“In his interviews he's saying like, he's not feeling it, and he's not blah blah blah and these things do catch up with you now and again."

White was impressed with how Ding grew into the match and expects him to challenge for a fourth UK Championship title.

“It has to be said, the first couple of frames he (O’Sullivan) missed a black off the spot and it could have been a different story,” White said. “But to be fair, Ding showed what a class act he is. Once he got his opponent in trouble he got stronger and stronger and won frames in one visit.

“On that performance, Ding has every chance of winning the tournament.”

Neal Foulds felt it was vintage Ding, describing it as computer snooker.

“Ding got better as the match went on,” Foulds said. “From frame two I could barely see a ball that Ronnie potted. We said at 4-0, Ronnie has to do these different things but he didn't pot a single ball after that.

“Ding was ruthless. And it was good to see him punching the air to the crowd.

“He said when he won it in 2019 that ‘I am back’. Then we had the pandemic which did not help anyone in life. He went back into his shell and was not winning.

“This brilliance has been lying dormant for so long. He is 35. He has still got it and played lovely snooker at the end.

“It was like computer snooker, as he just kept getting on the next ball superbly.”

