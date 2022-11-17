O’Sullivan has been very open about his lack of enjoyment for snooker this season, despite winning the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions.

"Ronnie in particular has one of the biggest platforms in the world. I hope he uses it to make the game better," said Murphy.

“Sometimes it feels like most of the Tour are going in the same direction, and others – and he’s not alone – are just going it alone.

“I don’t have O’Sullivan’s resume, I don’t have what I presume must be incredible wealth.

“He comes from an incredibly wealthy background and grew up in an incredible wealth. Most of the tour is not from that world.

'At the moment my bad is better than everyone else’s bad' - O’Sullivan

“For him and people like him with cabinet after cabinet full of trophies, it’s okay to say how meaningless the game is to them.

“But for the rest of us it means an awful lot because it not only feeds our life and looks after us today.

“I’m only 40, but I remember the village I grew up in. I know a life that would have been saved from total anonymity without this game. I will never forget that.

“A lot of players are now on tour talk about how the game doesn’t mean much to them, how much they don’t like it, and they don’t play it anymore for fun."

On Thursday morning, prior to Murphy’s second round UK Championship match with Judd Trump , The Magician revealed he was close to withdrawing from the tournament due to neck and shoulder pain.

“In terrible pain today with my neck / shoulder,” tweeted Murphy. “Started getting worse two days ago and I could hardly play at all yesterday. Going to try everything to be ready to play at 1pm but right now it’s not looking good.”

Allen quickly responded and said: “Must be that chip on your shoulder doing the damage.”

