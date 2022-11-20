Mark Allen roared back from 6-1 down to wrestle the UK Championship trophy away from Ding Junhui in an incredible and tense final at the York Barbican.

The evening session was billed as Ding’s long-awaited return to the top of snooker after three years without a major title. Instead, Allen staged one of the greatest comebacks in recent memory as his scintillating play froze out his opponent.

It was the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde performance from Allen, with Eurosport pundit Ronnie O’Sullivan claiming he had “never seen anyone play so bad” as the Northern Irishman ahead of the last frame of the afternoon session.

Perhaps Allen had a direct line to the Eurosport studio, as no sooner had O’Sullivan delivered his damning verdict than Allen began his salvage mission. He pinched the final frame before the break for 6-2. Few would have predicted what would follow.

A filthy shot along the bottom rail on frame ball, the same red he had earlier shanked, helped Allen take the first frame on the resumption.

The 36-year-old was on for a century in the next but missed a long red on 93, only to swiftly make amends with a 132 total clearance in the next. Allen was purring now, while Ding was becoming hauntingly familiar with his chair, and suddenly 6-1 had become 6-5.

A lapse of concentration from Allen in the 12th frame invited Ding back to the table but, with 50 minutes having passed since his last pot, it was always going to be tough for the Chinese star to make a telling contribution.

Ding was soon chasing two snookers, with the pink and black tied up against the cushions. Although he got them – in part thanks to some brilliant sportsmanship from his rival – he was unable to close out the frame as Allen remarkably tied the match at 6-6 heading into the interval.

Ding desperately needed a shift in momentum similar to the one his opponent was enjoying, but it failed to arrive as Allen took the lead for the first time with a knock of 59 before opening up a two-frame advantage with a brilliant 109.

Breaks of 79, 60, 93, 132, 56, 59 and 109 had delivered Allen seven straight frames but the rot finally stopped in the 15th as Ding made a century of his own to stay in touch.

However Allen restored the two-frame cushion to move within one of a maiden UK title, leaving Ding needing to win the next three. He could not.

An incredibly tense 17th frame saw both players exchange misses, five reds tucked up on the bottom cushion, as it ticked over 40 minutes. But it was Allen eventually got in to make the telling contribution, letting out a huge roar after sinking the decisive pink.

- - -

