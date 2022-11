Snooker

Ronnie O'Sullivan 'doesn't understand' Mark Allen and Jordan Brown practicing together minutes before match

Ronnie O'Sullivan says he "doesn't understand" how Mark Allen and Jordan Brown were practice together, minutes before their match at the UK Championship. The pair, who are great friends, were on the practice table, ahead of their first round clash in York. Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:19, an hour ago