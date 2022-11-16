Jimmy White was hugely impressed with Ronnie O’Sullivan’s win over Zhou Yuelong at the UK Championship, saying he is operating “on a different level.”

O’Sullivan made it four wins out of four against Zhou, who has won only two combined frames across his meetings with the Rocket.

The 6-0 victory eased O’Sullivan into the quarter-finals of the UK Championship, and White was impressed with how he disposed of his younger rival.

“He was very clinical,” White told Eurosport. “Zhou did miss a few balls, but if he had played better, O’Sullivan would have played better as he seems to have it all in hand.”

“At the moment my bad is better than everyone else’s bad,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport.

“No one has played well against me. If they did and I played to that level I would probably get beat

“With snooker I could start to play well at any point and then I'd be away again. I am not too worried, I just take what comes and be patient. It is a game of patience.”

White does not subscribe to that view, as he feels O’Sullivan is at the top of his game.

“He is focused, his cue ball is as good as ever and his long potting has just come back,” White said. “With all the other parts of his armoury that he has got, it is incredible.

“Zhou did miss a few easy balls, but I don’t think it would have made any difference.

“Ronnie O’Sullivan is playing on a different level at the moment.”

O’Sullivan will take on the winner of Ding Junhui and Jamie Clarke in the last eight later in the week.

The 46-year-old has an excellent record against Ding, but the Chinese star did beat the current world champion in the last 16 of the UK Championship in 2019.

Whether it is Ding or Clarke, White feels only their best will give them a chance of victory.

“Whoever plays him has got to play out of their skin,” White said.

