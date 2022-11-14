Ever seen a sportsperson get out a nail clipper in the middle of an event? If not, now you have thanks to Ronnie O’Sullivan.

The snooker genius has often been seen biting his nails throughout his 30+ years at the top of the game, but he decided to bring a nail clipper to the Barbican during his first round-match with Matthew Stevens at the UK Championship

O’Sullivan was fiddling with his thumb on his right hand whilst referee Marcel Eckardt was setting up the balls for the fourth frame.

From nowhere, 'The Rocket' pulled out a nail clipper and was cutting either his nails or a bit of loose skin to the surprise of Eurosport commentator David Hendon.

“Working on his nails there!” acclaimed Hendon.

Whatever O’Sullivan was doing, it did the trick because he went on to make a century which was his 129th UK Championship tonne to lead 3-1 going into the mid-session interval.

He went on to win the match 6-2 to advance into the second round, where he will play Zhou Yuelong on Wednesday.

Given what O'Sullivan has achieved in snooker, he can do whatever he wants in between frames. Watch out for more nail clipping in York later this week.

