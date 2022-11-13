2020 world finalist Kyren Wilson was on the other main table at the Barbican in a 6-3 win over Matthew Selt and said it was a night to remember for players and fans alike.

At the age of 60, White became the oldest man to compete in the last 32 of the UK Championship since 58-year-old Cliff Wilson defeated 16-year-old Ronnie O'Sullivan 9-8 in 1992, the year the Whirlwind won the title with a 16-9 victory over John Parrott in Preston.

63-year-old Australian icon 'Steady' Eddie Charlton lost 9-2 to Martin Clark in the last 64 a year later.

“I knew it would be a special atmosphere tonight, being in the same arena as Jimmy. He deserved every moment of that," Wilson told reporters after securing a meeting with Mark Allen in the last 16, a repeat of the 2018 Masters final which Allen won 10-7

"Jimmy is the Godfather of snooker, he has had an amazing career.”

British Open holder Day was born in 1980, the same year White turned professional.

“Jimmy was my favourite player when I was growing up, my hero. To share that occasion with him was a privilege," said Day, who made breaks of 127, 105 and 65 to secure a last-16 meeting with Sam Craigie, conqueror of defending champion Zhao Xintong earlier on Saturday

"When he walked into the arena the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up. I was full of adrenaline and nerves for the first few frames but after that I managed to calm myself down and play well.”

