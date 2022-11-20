Snooker
Mark Allen - Ding Junhui
13:45-17:30
Welcome
Ad
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 UK Championship final between Mark Allen and Ding Junhui.
UK Championship
'He was the better player' - Allen relieved to reach final after comeback win over Lisowski
Sunday schedule
13:00
Ding Junhui v Mark Allen (Eight frames played)
19:00
Ding Junhui v Mark Allen (Up to 11 frames played)
Saturday results
13:00
Ding Junhui 6-3 Tom Ford
19:00
Mark Allen 6-5 Jack Lisowski
- -
Stream the UK Championship and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+
UK Championship
Allen fights back to beat Lisowski in epic semi-final
UK Championship
'Where did that come from?' - Four-ball plant from Allen sets up century
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad