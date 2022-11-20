Premium Snooker Mark Allen - Ding Junhui 13:45-17:30

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 UK Championship final between Mark Allen and Ding Junhui.

Sunday schedule

13:00

Ding Junhui v Mark Allen (Eight frames played)

19:00

Ding Junhui v Mark Allen (Up to 11 frames played)

Saturday results

13:00

Ding Junhui 6-3 Tom Ford

19:00

Mark Allen 6-5 Jack Lisowski

