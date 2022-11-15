Hossein Vafaei admits he is struggling to focus on snooker amid protests and civil unrest in his native Iran.

The 28-year-old is the first professional player from Iran and is currently ranked No. 20 in the world.

Vafaei, who made the first round proper of the World Championship earlier this year, is in action against Mark Selby at the UK Championship on Tuesday.

And as he prepares for his opening match, Vafaei says unrest at home – where hundreds of protestors have been killed since the death in custody of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini – has led to difficult decisions around continuing to play snooker.

Amini had originally been detained for allegedly breaking the country's strict hijab rules.

“To be honest with you, knowing what is going on in my head, I don’t know how I’m playing,’ Vafaei told Metro.co.uk . “I don’t want to celebrate, I don’t want to say I’m happy when I win because of my people.

“Some of them text me saying I shouldn’t play now, I shouldn’t play out of respect, but what should I do? I need to have my life as well, life goes on. I am supporting my people, I am with them, but what can I do?

“This is not in my hands, there’s nothing I can do but be a voice for them. I’ve done my best for them, I don’t know what to do more.

“I don’t know. I’m always with my people. But at the moment, with the news, everyone is asking me if I’ve seen what’s going on in Iran. Of course I know what’s going on in my country, but what can I do, as a young person?

“I don’t know what to say. I don’t want to get involved in politics. The politics involves me every time, but I just hope peace comes back to the people as soon as possible and I see them happy again. This is the only thing I can wish and say to my people.”

Asked about his own family and friends, he added: “Everyone is okay, everyone’s safe. The news you follow here, you don’t know exactly what it is showing, but sometimes I watch the news and I cry. They are my sisters, they are my brothers. When you see someone dying obviously it’s not nice.”

Vafaei first featured at the UK Championship in 2015. His best finish was when reaching the fourth round last year.

He also won the Shoot Out title last season, and reached the Welsh Open semis, but despite having confidence in his form, Vafaei is struggling to push away the “negative” thoughts.

“It has been hard for me to play,” he added. “Starting the season I was happy. I made a 147 , a few centuries, then after that I started feeling more and more negative.

“As soon as your mind becomes negative it’s hard to go back to the positive. This game is all mental and hopefully I’ll be happy again with my people. As soon as they are happy I will be happy too.”

