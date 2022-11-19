Premium Snooker Tom Ford - Ding Junhui 13:45-17:30

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of semi-final day at the 2022 UK Championship.

Good things come to those who wait. And wait. And wait. And wait..

It would not be fraternising with hyperbole to suggest Jack Lisowski's ongoing stay in the tortuous waiting rooms of professional snooker has been one of the great oddities in a sport historically defined by time and chance.

Waiting to win a title in such a cut-throat era can take longer than 'Steady' Eddie Charlton sizing up a safety attempt back in the good old days, but these are the modern rules of engagement.

The learned Lisowski certainly knows the meaning of patience in his single-minded pursuit of happiness.

Saturday's schedule

13:00

Ding Junhui v Tom Ford

19:00

Mark Allen v Jack Lisowski

Friday's results

13:00

Ding Junhui 6-0 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Joe Perry 4-6 Tom Ford

19:00

Jack Lisowski 6-1 Shaun Murphy

Sam Craigie 4-6 Mark Allen

