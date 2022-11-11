It’s Triple Crown time as the UK Championship has arrived with all of snooker’s stars in action at the Barbican in York to see who will win the second biggest ranking event of the season.
Zhao Xintong is the defending champion, but will have a huge task to stop the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby knocking him off his perch.
O’Sullivan hasn’t won the UK Championship since 2018, when he beat Mark Allen 10-6 to surpass Stephen Hendry’s record of most triple crown event titles.
UK Championship
Ding and Gilbert qualify for UK Championship last 32
Last year, Zhao stunned the snooker world with a magnificent run to the final, where he was victorious over Luca Brecel 10-5.
The opening day of snooker will all be about the return of Jimmy White to the main draw of a major tournament for the first time since 2010, in fact.
A major change to the format has seen the UK Championship revert to the traditional ‘tiered system’ so the top 16 automatically qualified for the last 32, which began on Saturday, whilst everyone else played at least two matches to reach the final stages in York.
When and where is the 2022 UK Championship?
The UK Championship will be held in York from November 12 to November 20 at the Barbican Centre.
The venue has hosted the UK Championship for the majority of this century and has a seating capacity of 1,500.
How to watch the 2022 UK Championship?
Live coverage of the UK Championship can be found on Eurosport and discovery+.
Discovery+ had exclusive rights for each of the qualifying matches and will feature every match of the UK Championship, so you can won’t miss a second of the action.
Eurosport pundits O’Sullivan, White and Alan McManus will provide analysis before and after each session from 12:45 and 18:45.
What is the format at the 2022 UK Championship?
Two matches will be played at the same time from the last 32, through to the quarter-finals. There will be a session every day of the championship at 13:00 and 19:00 UK time.
Every round of the event, up to and including the semi-finals are best of 11 frames, with a mid-session interval after four frames before the match is played to a finish.
The final on Sunday, November 20 is best of 19 frames.
UK Championship 2022 Schedule
- Saturday November 12: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Sunday November 13: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Monday November 14: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Tuesday November 15: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)
- Wednesday November 16: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)
- Thursday November 17: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)
- Friday November 18: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals)
- Saturday November 19: Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00
- Sunday November 20: Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00
UK Championship 2022 snooker match schedule, latest scores and results
Round 1
Saturday November 12
13:00
Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie
Mark Allen v Jordan Brown
19:00
Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt
Ryan Day v Jimmy White
Sunday November 13
13:00
Neil Robertson v Joe Perry
Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian
19:00
John Higgins v Tom Ford
Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui
Monday November 14
13:00
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Matthew Stevens
Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong
19:00
Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke
Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield
Tuesday November 15
13:00
Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong
Jack Lisowski v Xu Si
19:00
Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei
Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert
Round 2
Wednesday November 16
13:00
Two last 16 matches
19:00
Two last 16 matches
Thursday November 17
13:00
Two last 16 matches
19:00
Two last 16 matches
Quarter-finals
Friday November 18
13:00
Two quarter-finals
19:00
Two quarter-finals
Semi-finals
Saturday November 19
13:00
Semi-final 1
19:00
Semi-final 2
Final
Sunday November 20
13:00
Final (eight frames played)
19:00
Final (Up to 11 frames played)
- - -
