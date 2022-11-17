Premium Snooker Shaun Murphy - Judd Trump 13:44-17:29 Live

Murphy not feeling fit

Ad

The 2005 world champion has taken to Twitter this morning admitting he has neck and shoulder problems after his thrilling 6-5 win over David Gilbert on Tuesday in the last 32.

UK Championship UK Championship 2022 – Latest scores, results, schedule, order of play AN HOUR AGO

"In terrible pain today with my neck/shoulder," he said. "Started getting worse two days ago and I could hardly play at all yesterday. Going to try everything to be ready to play at 1pm, but right now it’s not looking good."

Hopefully he never suffered injury via his trademark fist pump.

Gilbert not happy as Murphy celebrates with fist pumps after dramatic black

Welcome back to the York Barbican

Greetings and welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the 2022 UK Championship.

Thursday's schedule

13:00

Shaun Murphy v Judd Trump

Jamie Clarke v Ding Junhui

19:00

Hossein Vafaei v Jack Lisowski

Joe Perry v Stuart Bingham

Yesterday's results

13:00

Zhou Yuelong 0-6 Ronnie O'Sullivan

Luca Brecel 3-6 Tom Ford

19:00

Mark Allen 6-3 Kyren Wilson

Sam Craigie 6-4 Ryan Day

- -

Stream the UK Championship and more top snooker action live on Eurosport and discovery+

UK Championship 'I'm not interested' - O'Sullivan responds to Murphy criticism 3 HOURS AGO