Premium Snooker Zhao Xintong - Sam Craigie 14:00-17:30

Welcome to the 46th UK Championship

All the snooker greats have won this event including Ronnie O'Sullivan seven times, Steve Davis six and Stephen Hendry five. The afternoon action sees Zhao Xintong begin the defence of his title against Sam Craigie with 2011 finalist Mark Allen meeting Jordan Brown before Jimmy White faces Ryan Day 30 years after he lifted the event with a 16-9 victory over John Parrott in the 1992 final. Kyren Wilson meets Matthew Selt in the other evening encounter. First to six frames reaches the last 16. Let's get the boys on the baize.

It’s Triple Crown time as the UK Championship has arrived with all of snooker’s stars in action at the Barbican in York to see who will win the second biggest ranking event of the season.

Zhao Xintong is the defending champion , but will have a huge task to stop the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby knocking him off his perch. He begins the defence of his crown at 13:00 against Craigie.

Mark Allen is also in action against close pal Jordan Brown in a Northern Irish derby match also from 13:00. The opening day of snooker will all be about the return of Jimmy White to the main draw for the first time since 2010 when he takes on Ryan Day.

A major change to the format has seen the UK Championship revert to the traditional ‘tiered system,’ so the top 16 automatically qualified for the last 32 , which began on Saturday, while everyone else played at least two matches to reach the final stages in York.

UK Championship 2022 Schedule

Saturday November 12: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Sunday November 13: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Monday November 14: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Tuesday November 15: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 1) Wednesday November 16: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2) Thursday November 17: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Round 2) Friday November 18: Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals)

Two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (Quarter-finals) Saturday November 19: Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00

Semi-final 1 at 13:00 and Semi final 2 at 19:00 Sunday November 20: Final held across two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00

UK Championship 2022 snooker match schedule, latest scores and results

Round 1

Saturday November 12

13:00

Zhao Xintong v Sam Craigie

Mark Allen v Jordan Brown

19:00

Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt

Ryan Day v Jimmy White

Sunday November 13

13:00

Neil Robertson v Joe Perry

Luca Brecel v Lyu Haotian

19:00

John Higgins v Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins v Ding Junhui

Monday November 14

13:00

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Matthew Stevens

Yan Bingtao v Zhou Yuelong

19:00

Mark Williams v Jamie Clarke

Stuart Bingham v Liam Highfield

Tuesday November 15

13:00

Judd Trump v Xiao Guodong

Jack Lisowski v Xu Si

19:00

Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei

Shaun Murphy v David Gilbert

Round 2

Wednesday November 16

13:00

Two last-16 matches

19:00

Two last-16 matches

Thursday November 17

13:00

Two last-16 matches

19:00

Two last-16 matches

Quarter-finals

Friday November 18

13:00

Two quarter-finals

19:00

Two quarter-finals

Semi-finals

Saturday November 19

13:00

Semi-final 1

19:00

Semi-final 2

Final

Sunday November 20

13:00

Final (eight frames played)

19:00

Final (Up to 11 frames played)

