Jack Lisowski was compared to the greats of the game for his sublime performance in the 6-1 victory over Shaun Murphy in the quarter-final of the UK Championship.

Lisowski brushed aside Murphy in just one hour and 27 minutes, making a record-equalling four consecutive centuries, to seal his place in the last four of the competition.

Ad

“It’s a brilliant game of snooker,” said Eurosport's Neal Foulds in the studio after the match.

UK Championship Lisowski brushes aside Murphy to reach semi-final in phenomenal display 3 HOURS AGO

“I mean, honestly, those early frames, you just can't see better snooker.

“All the years, we've seen snooker from the sort of Stephen Henry dominance, John Higgins had spells, Ronnie O’Sullivan had spells. None of them have been better than that.



"And also with Jack, he’s got a way of doing things. He makes a game preposterously easy, which we know it isn't. It was spellbinding."

Lisowski records fourth century in a row in match against Murphy

When asked if that was the best possible snooker on display, Foulds said: "I think so, you know, he missed a couple towards the end, because you just go out of that zone. Snooker is not that easy of a game, but it was a brilliant match."

Lisowski, who is aiming for a maiden ranking prize, admitted that everything had gone his way in a one-sided encounter.

“I think that's sort of how I would love to always play snooker but obviously it's not possible," the player ranked 13th told the WST channel.

"Everything was going in today. The white ball was going where I wanted it, the ball was going in the middle of pockets.

"So, I just kept my focus and when it's like that, the game feels quite easy, so just kept it up. I was trying not to think about the centuries or whatever. Keep focused. Then yeah, I managed to get over the line.

"To inspire [younger] players is the dream. If some little kids pick up a cue and start playing because of watching that then yeah, it’d be a great feeling.

"Good snooker sort of speaks for itself and that's probably why everyone loves Ronnie as much because he produces the best snooker the most regularly. I guess you can only talk so much, sometimes you've just got to pot balls.”

With the current top-eight ranked players already out of the tournament, Lisowski must sense a great opportunity to finally lift silverware.

"I don't want to just get to the semi-final; now I'm trying to win this thing," he admitted.

"It's cool if people are speaking about it and stuff, but I'm just keeping my head down, not really looking about social media stuff. I feel focused."

- - -

Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

UK Championship Lisowski brushes aside Vafaei to seal place in quarter-finals YESTERDAY AT 21:59