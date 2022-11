Snooker

WATCH - Andy Hicks SMASHES reds in anger during heavy defeat to Lyu Haotian at UK Championship

Watch the moment Andy Hicks smashed the reds in anger during a UK Championship qualifier. Hicks was hammered 6-1 by Lyu Haotian and clearly wasn't happy with the way he was playing.

00:00:24, 2 hours ago