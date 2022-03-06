Alan McManus is known as Angles for his knowledge of every inch of a snooker table.

He proved the point by peering into his crystal ball and predicting Joe Perry’s shot to pinch the opening frame of the Welsh Open final with Judd Trump.

Perry and Trump were slugging out a safety battle on the final black, and the former tapped the table in acknowledgement of his opponent welding the black against the top cushion.

But as Perry was praising Trump’s shot, McManus had already spotted the shot to play.

“With it almost touching he will be playing the double in the bottom right,” McManus said in the Eurosport commentary box. “He just glanced at it.”

Perry did indeed take it on, and executed it to perfection - as Philip Studd described.

“Close, close in,” Studd said. “Wow what a start.

“What a titanic battle in our very first frame of the Welsh Open final and it is Joe Perry with the final word. He steals it.”

It was a steal, but one McManus predicted would happen.

It’s all about the Angles.

---

