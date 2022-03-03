Ronnie O’Sullivan is backing Ding Junhui to rediscover his best form and fight for a world title “he deserves”.

Ding’s form has been disappointing this season, with his best performance being a run to the third round of the English Open, but he showed better signs in his loss to O'Sullivan in the Welsh Open on Thursday

His barren run dates back to the 2019 UK Championship, and he has slipped to 31 in the world rankings - while he is down at 85 on the one-year list.

Ding will have to qualify to secure a place at the World Championship next month, but it is a stage O’Sullivan feels the three-time UK Championship winner deserves to grace.

O’Sullivan feels Ding can get back to his best and believes his run to the final of the 2016 World Championship, where he beat the Rocket and pushed Mark Selby hard in the final, will stand him in good stead in future.

“I came off that game thinking the right man probably won,” O’Sullivan told Eurosport of his loss to Ding at the Crucible in 2016. “To take Selby the distance he did in that tournament, it said more to me in those two matches than what he had done over his whole career.

“There was doubt about whether he had that stamina or the ability to go the full hog.

“Selby won the match. Ding never crumbled, and he went to the wire and I think at some point that is going to stand him in good stead.

“Hopefully the next time he gets to the semis or final, he will be a player who can get to grips with it a bit better and maybe come out victorious and win that world title I think he deserves.”

O’Sullivan has always spoken positively about Ding, and he has praised his ability to control the cue ball and make breaks.

“Probably every snooker player on the circuit thinks he deserves it (world title) as he is probably the best positional player that we’ve ever had in the game around the balls,” O’Sullivan said.

