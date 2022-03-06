Judd Trump has admitted he would rather see his tip fly “into the crowd” than curb his shot-making tendencies.

Trump has advanced to the final of the Welsh Open, but is nursing a damaged tip.

White was fearful that Trump would do irreparable damage to his tip and wanted him to play the simple shot, but the world No. 3 said that is not his game.

Speaking after Rachel Casey in the Eurosport studio showed Trump the moment in question, he said: “The day I have to start dropping them in is the day I give up.

“I’d rather the tip flew into the crowd!”

Many players are extremely precious about their tips, some to the state of obsession, but Trump says he just gets on and does not worry.

“There is a little split,” he said. “Until it falls apart, I don’t care.

“I don’t even look at it, I don’t want to know.”

Trump will hope his tip stands the test against Joe Perry in Sunday’s final in Newport.

